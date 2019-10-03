Mt. Kisco man arrested after leaving the scene of hit and run crash

HIGHLANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Mt. Kisco man has been arrested after State Police say he left the scene of a crash that occurred on October 1st, leaving one man dead.

State Police arrested Rene Morataya, 55, on one count of Leaving the scene of an incident which resulted in death, a class D felony, after it was found he was involved in a hit and run car crash that happened on State Route 9W a little before 8:30 p.m.

The victim, George R. Guy, 62, of Highland Falls, was killed as a result of the crash.

Police say Morataya was driving north in a 1998 Toyota 4-Runner when he tried to make an illegal U-turn heading south. A motorcycle, driven by Guy was also traveling north on 9W in the passing lane when he struck Morataya’s car on the passenger side.

Police say Guy was thrown from his motorcycle as a result of the crash and died on scene. After the incident, Morataya fled the scene in his heavily damaged SUV.

On October 2nd, police arrested Morataya in the area of Crompond Road in Cortlandt, NY located in Westchester County. He was then taken to SP Monroe where he was processed.

Morataya was arraigned at the Town of Monroe Court before Judge Audra Schwartz. His bail was set at $20,000 cash and Morataya was remanded to the custody of the Orange County Sheriff.

Police say the investigation into this incident is ongoing and anyone with information is being asked to contact the State Police in Middletown at 845-344-5300, reference case #9182887.