‘Movies in the Pumpkin Patch’ returns to Washington County Fairgrounds this weekend

GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — “Movies in the Pumpkin Patch” returns to the Washington County Fairgrounds on October 8 and runs through October 10. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and movies start at 7:30 p.m.

This year the movies are:

October 8 – “The Nightmare Before Christmas”

October 9 – “Casper”

October 10 – “Beetlejuice”

This event is hosted by the Salvation Army to benefit their Pathway of Hope Program. Last year, over 500 cars attended the event. This year, the Salvation Army has secured an inflatable drive-in movie screen spanning 60 feet and rising 50 feet high.

The event includes food trucks, craft vendors, pumpkin carving and more. Tickets are $20 per vehicle and can be purchased at the gate or online at the Washington County Fairgrounds website.