“Movies in the Pumpkin Patch” coming to Washington County Fairgrounds

GREENWICH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Glens Falls Salvation Army is bringing projectors and screens to the Washington County Fairgrounds this weekend, in one of a couple uses the space has found in a year without a Washington County Fair.

Three movies will be projected, each at around 7 p.m. through Columbus Day Weekend. They include “Jurassic Park” on Friday, Oct. 9; “Hotel Transylvania” on Saturday, Oct. 10; and “Ghostbusters” on Sunday, Oct. 11.

Tickets are $20 per vehicle, and parking passes for one or multiple nights can be purchased online.

Face masks will be required by anyone not staying in a vehicle or within their assigned vehicle space, which will be clearly designated. Vehicles will be parked 6 feet by 14 feet away from each other at least, and moviegoers will be permitted the outdoor space on their driver’s sides for additional viewing space. Rows will be staggered, so nobody’s view will be blocked.

The movies will be projected onto inflatable movie screens, each with 1,000-watt sound systems.

The movie weekend is the first of its kind, and was organized by the Salvation Army’s Doing the Most Good Events team. The screenings and future events are open to sponsors, who can contact Salvation Army Capt. Leo Lloyd online or by email at leo.lloyd@use.salvationarmy.org.

