“Move Out” day comes early for colleges amid COVID-19 precautions

Colleges and universities have been taking action to limit the exposure to COVID-19 with many schools suspending on-campus classes. On the UAlbany campus today there was a steady stream of students packing up and moving out.

The university’s president suspended classes Thursday due to a confirmed case of coronavirus in a 20 year old student- who is said to be living off campus. The student is said to be recovering at home.

The university had already announced that as of March 23, all classes would be moved online until further notice. Most other Capital Region colleges and universities have made similar plans.

UAlbany Junior, Joshua Asamoah grabbed some essentials before heading back home to New York City. “I just want to visit my family and make sure everything is ok with them.”

The awful irony is that he, like so many other UAlbany students- are from downstate, where there are far more confirmed coronavirus cases. One student told News10’s Anya Tucker, “So, it’s like do I stay here and feel safe or do I go home to my family so I can feel more secure? I’m kind of in a bind right now.”

Also in a bind- Parents. Moms and dads who are scrambling to move their kids out of dorms and wondering if it’s only temporary. Anya: “Do you feel you’ll be coming back before the end of the year?” Tammy Jacobs: “In my mind if she has to come back for any reason, she comes back for a few weeks with the basic minimum.”

At St. Rose, going home is not a safe option for Cassandra Wayne of Boston. She says her mom is battling cancer. “I don’t even know if I can go home. Just in case I might have the virus I would have to get tested but it’s just a scary thought, but it’s ok.”

A few businesses are offering discounts to those displaced by these precautions. U-Haul is offering 30 days of free self-storage and special rates for truck and trailer rentals.

And hotels, like Holiday Inn Express Albany Downtown ae offering discounted rates for rooms with free breakfast and parking.

Back at UAlbany, there are more questions than answers, especially for students for whom studying online will be a challenge. “My major is forensic chemistry. So, I’m a little extra concerned because chemistry and physics courses are really hard to administer online.”