Mourners pay their respects to 11-year-old Ayshawn Davis

LANSINGBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Sunday evening, community members, friends and family were paying their respects for 11-year-old Ayshawn Davis.

Ayshawn Davis was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting two weeks ago in Troy. Family members tell News10 justice will be served for Ayshawn. “You took away an 11-year-old… my nephew, a young entrepreneur. His name will live on, do you understand me? Ayshawn Davis will live on,” says Raven Lopez, Ayshawn’s aunt.

At the McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home, friends and family wore royal blue and white, those were Ayshawn’s favorite colors. Pastor Charles Barber says Ayshawn was always a happy child when he saw him. “The most rested assurance the family can have is that this child is resting in the arms of Jesus right now,” says Pastor Charles Barber, New Hope Missionary Baptist Church.

The Davis family continues to feel the community support. “I just wish the violence would stop. I am a nurse myself and I see death a lot, but when it’s home, it hurts a lot more,” says Ayshawn’s cousin Sarai Gray.

Fighting to hold back tears, Ayshawn’s great grandmother says she’s thankful for the city and the community who were able to help bring justice for Ayshawn. “It makes me feel good to that everybody is supporting my granddaughter, her husband and the kids….we’re never going to see him again. It’s sad, it really hurts deep down inside,” says Brenda Berry, Ayshawn’s great grandmother.

Troy police have 20-year-old Jahquay Brown, of Cohoes, in custody. Brown is charged with second-degree murder and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday, September 29th, 2020.

Ayshawn will be laid to rest on Monday.