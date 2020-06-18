Mountain lion captured near San Francisco park

Breaking News
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A mountain lion was captured near a San Francisco park Thursday morning.

Around 5:30 a.m., Animal Control and Fish and Wildlife officials responded to the scene and threw a net over the area where the mountain lion was and take it away from the scene.

The young mountain lion, which weighed about 50 pounds, was safely captured and will be assessed by Fish and Wildlife before being released back into the wild.

This is the second mountain lion sighting in San Francisco over the past couple days. On Wednesday, a mountain lion was spotted in another neighborhood.

