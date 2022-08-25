MOUNT MARION PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saugerties Police Department arrested Nicholas Mitchell, 22, for arson on Wednesday. Police said they were called to a house on Overlook Circle in Mt. Marion Park for an out-of-control fire.

When crews arrived, they said they found a large pile of construction material burning only about 20 or 30 feet from a home. It was reportedly so close that the siding on the home had started to melt.

Mitchell said he had started the fire and had gotten burned while trying to put it out after it had gotten out of hand, according to police. Mitchell was evaluated by medical crews before being arrested on an Arson in the Fourth Degree charge, which is a felony.

He was taken to the Saugerties police station and issued an appearance ticket. He is due back in court on September 14. The investigation is ongoing and more charges are possible.