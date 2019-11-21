Motorists be aware of lane closure set for Friday morning in Colonie

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Drivers are being asked to watch out for a lane closure in Colonie during their Friday morning commute.

The work will cause a right-lane closure on eastbound Central Avenue (Route 5) near Lincoln Avenue in Colonie between 9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to allow the NYS DOT to make pavement and drainage repairs as winter approaches.

Work crews will also be repairing westbound Central Avenue near Homestead Avenue, west of Route 155, in Colonie between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Motorists are urged to slow down and move over in work zones as speeding fines are doubled in these zones.

The work schedule is weather dependent.

For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org, or our mobile site at m.511ny.org.

