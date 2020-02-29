Motorists advised to watch for rolling lane reductions as DOT crews perform maintenance work

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — Drivers are advised to watch for rolling lane reductions on Saturday in Saratoga, Warren, and Albany Counties.

The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) will be working to patch potholes and perform additional maintenance to roadways in these areas.

The lane reductions will move with the crews as they work to make repairs. The work and rolling lane reductions are weather dependent and may continue Sunday if unfavorable conditions impact the work and schedule.

Rolling lane reductions are scheduled to occur on:

Adirondack Northway (Interstate 87), northbound, between Exit 14 and Exit 16, in the city of Saratoga Springs and town of Wilton, from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Northway (I-87), southbound, between Exit 20 and Exit 18 in the town of Queensbury, from 7 a.m. to noon.

Route 4 in both directions, between Route 146 and South Street, in the city of Mechanicville, from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Northway (I-87), northbound, between Exit 17 and Exit 22 in the towns of Moreau, Queensbury and Lake George, from noon to 5:30 p.m.

I-787, southbound right shoulder area, between Exit 2 and McCarty Avenue (Route 9W) in the city of Albany, from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Drivers are urged to slow down and safely move over when approaching the work crews and these mobile operations, and whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones.