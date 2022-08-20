ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Motorcyclists from across the Capital Region rode their bikes in support of Operation at Ease on Saturday.

The Capital Region based organization pairs rescued dogs from shelters with veterans and first responders. Some dogs are trained to help with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder and mobility.

“The reason we started it is because there were no resources available for veterans or first responders to get the service dogs they needed,” Joni Bonilla, Founder of Operation at Ease, said.

Bonilla said she wants to use her platform and the work Operation at Ease does to raise awareness on the stigma PTSD and mental health carries.

“Just normalizing mental health, normalizing not being okay after something bad happens, mainstreaming the idea that you’re not permanently broken,” Bonilla said.

Adirondack Corvettes raises money for Operation at Ease and other charities through their car shows and events, a cause one member said is crucial to bringing more people together.

“We’ve been blessed to have these beautiful cars and we are having a great time with each other, and it feels good to give back to something especially local,” Kris Riddervold, Member of Adirondack Corvettes, said.