Motorcyclists flee NYSP in Plattsburgh after rams patrol car, injuring Trooper

News

by: , Richard Roman

Posted: / Updated:

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WWTI/NEWS10) – On Thursday, around 11:35 p.m., State Police attempted to stop two fleeting motorcycles traveling on Commodore Thomas Macdonough highway, in the town of Plattsburg for multiple vehicles and traffic violations.

One of the motorcycles drove at the trooper’s patrol car and struck the driver’s side door Police said this resulted in a minor injury to the trooper and damage to the patrol car.

Both motorcycles then fled the scene at high speeds Police said Troopers then located the suspects a shorter time later traveling about 100 mph northbound on State Route 9, in Champlain.

A pursuit was then ensued but ended when both motorcycles entered Vermont from Rouses Point.

This incident remains under investigation as Police seek the identities of both operators. Those with information are asked to contact NYSP at 518-873-2750.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19