Motorcyclists continue annual trip from Albany to 9/11 Memorial

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Nearly 200 motorcyclists gathered at the New York State Museum Wednesday morning, preparing to head down to New York City to visit the 9/11 Memorial and pay tribute to those who lost their lives on that tragic day in 2001.

“9/11 was an awful day for a lot of people. I am a true believe not to forget. Don’t forget,” said Cheryl Kelly, one of the motorcyclists. “And continue to remember the families and people that went through such a bad day.”

The annual event, organized by the governor’s office, is now in its eleventh year. Governor Cuomo himself is expected to join the motorcyclists on the last leg of their trip to NYC.