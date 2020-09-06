Motorcyclist killed in Colonie crash

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on Route 5 in Colonie on Sunday morning. Police say the crash, which also involved a 2011 Honda Accord, took place shortly before 11 a.m. 100 yards east of Old Karner Road.

Police say the motorcyclist, who was traveling eastbound, struck the Accord, which was facing westbound in the median. At this time, it is unknown if the driver of Honda was attempting to make a left turn into the Village Plaza or if speed was a factor.

The motorcyclist died at the scene, while the driver was transported to Albany Med with unknown injuries.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Colonie Police Traffic Safety Unit at 783-2744.

