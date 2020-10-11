Motorcyclist in serious condition following crash

SELKIRK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Bethlehem Police Department is investigating a serious motorcycle crash that happened at the intersection of Creble Road and Elm Avenue in Selkirk.

The investigation reportedly involved a single motorcycle and driver, which were found by a passing motorist, off the roadway in a ditch, and was reported to Bethlehem police just before 9:45 p.m. on Saturday. The motorcyclist was taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital in serious condition.

Creble Road from Route 9W to State Route 32, and Elm Avenue from Jericho Road to Creble Road were closed for 2-3 hours while police investigated the crash scene.

LATEST STORIES