Motorcycle safety takes center stage at Americade Rally

This week thousands are gathering in Lake George for the 37th annual Americade Motorcycle Rally.

The event taking place from June 3 to 8 is expected to draw between 100,000 and 200,000 visitors to the region for the world’s largest multi-brand motorcycle touring rally.

In preparation for the event, the Acting New York State Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder saying”

“I want to welcome all the motorcycle enthusiasts from around the country who will be coming to Americade, which is a great opportunity to enjoy Lake George and the beautiful Adirondacks. Drivers should expect to encounter thousands more motorcycles on the roads before, during and just after the event. I urge everyone, motorists and riders alike, to use extra caution and share the road safely and courteously. We want all those who participate in this exciting rally to have a safe and enjoyable time.”

For more information, including where to purchase tickets, visit their website.