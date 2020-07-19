Motorcycle rider killed in Rensselaer County accident

News
Posted: / Updated:

Stephentown, N.Y. – A motorcycle rider has died after colliding with a motor vehicle on Route 43 in Stephentown, Rensselaer County.

Sheriff’s deputies say the motorcycle was traveling westbound and the vehicle was traveling eastbound when the accident occurred. The motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

The Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office is withholding the names of those involved until the deceased’s family have been notified.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation. NY 43 between Sutherland Road and Newton Road will remain closed until further notice.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

10 in Toga