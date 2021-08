CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Police said that they are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in Catskill. They say the rider hit a tow truck en route to another crash. It happened on State Route 23A around 9 p.m. Sunday night.

Jason Andrews, 36, of Athens was pronounced dead after the crash. The tow truck was headed to another crash on State Route 9W in the town of Catskill.

The crash remains under investigation.