Motorcycle crash leaves four injured, one in critical condition

CORINTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Four people have reportedly been injured in a three motorcycle crash that happened Tuesday evening just before 5 p.m. on Main Street in the Village of Corinth.

First responders say those injured in the crash were taken to Saratoga Hospital. One person was then air lifted to Albany Medical Center in critical condition.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Reconstruction Unit and Criminal Investigation Unit are investigating the crash.

News10 will update this story as more information becomes available.

