CATSKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Avoid the Thruway in Greene County for your holiday travels, for now. That’s the message from traffic officials and police responding to a crash.

Before 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to a crash involving multiple vehicles around mile marker 114, near exit 21 on Route 23. The crash involved a tractor-trailer, which at one point was blocking lanes and slowing down or stopping traffic in both directions.

Currently, the taffic cameras on 511ny.org show that the obstruction has been cleared, but the southbound side is being diverted from the Thruway. The backup stretch for miles.