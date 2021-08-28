Mothers talk to sons to end gun violence event in Troy

by: Richard Roman

Posted:
Mother to Son

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, August 29, from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., a community group ‘ Mother to Son,’ will host an event at Geneva Pompey Park, in Troy.

Organizer Veronica Rountree, aka ‘Mama love,’ invites members of the community to join together in support to end gun violence.

Rountree is joined by Team HERO and Urban Grief in sponsoring the event, providing resources for education on mental health and family services.

The themed event, “Mothers, talk to your sons about ending gun violence,” will feature live entertainment, food, dance, with raffle contests.

