NEW YORK, N.Y. (PIX11) — On Wednesday, Police responding to a call for a leak in a Queens apartment and discovered a decomposing body of a woman, while her adult daughter was still in the home.

The landlord of the Corona building called the FDNY for a leak in an apartment, Officials said.

Around 6:30 p.m., the FDNY and NYPD responded to discover the body of a 68-year-old woman, wrapped in several trash bags in the apartment, Police said.

Emergency responders pronounced the woman deceased at the scene, said Police.

Police said the deceased woman’s 45-year-old daughter was disoriented in the shower of the apartment.

It was unclear if the shower was the cause of the initial leak the landlord called about, said Officials.

The woman allegedly told Police, her mother died of natural causes before being taken to a hospital for an evaluation.

Police said the medical examiner will determine the older woman’s cause of death.

The identity of the woman has not been immediately released, pending proper family notification.

No arrests had been made as of Thursday.