Mother speaks out after son injured in hit-and-run in Waterford

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Recently there has been a number of hit and runs in the Capital Region. On Friday Waterford Police made an arrest that left a teen injured.

It was a typical night for 17-year-old Gage Moran riding his bike with blue flashing lights home from tennis practice.

“He rides his bike every day. He called me at 8:52 last night and said mom I was hit by a car,” said Caroline Curley, Gage’s mom.

Gage was just a few blocks from home when he said a red jeep with kayaks on the roof struck and hit him Thursday night. The accident happened at the intersection of Sixth Street and Washington Avenue in Waterford.

When his mom arrived on the scene, she was scared for her son’s life.

“His face was bleeding all over and his shirt was covered in blood,” said Curley.

Gage said the man who was driving the jeep took off and left him there.

“I can’t even fathom hitting a child and taking off. This was a 51-year-old man that hit my son clearly you know better,” said Curley.

Gage’s mom was in complete shock.

“If by some chance my son did say yea I’m okay and the guy saw him, how do you see a kid bleeding from his face and leave. I have no respect for that,” said she.

Gage was taken to Albany Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.

“He has lot of cuts and bruises and thankfully no broken bones. He had to get stitches to his right eye and he will be in a neck brace,” said Curley.

On Friday Waterford Police arrested 53-year-old John Rogowski from Waterford. He was charged with not having a license and leaving the scene of the accident.

Caroline says she is so grateful her son is back home with her.

But she says this needs to be a huge wake up call for drivers.

“We need to watch for kids they are everywhere. Kids are everywhere riding bikes, they’re having fun, and not always paying attention to you. You need to be a defensive driver,” said she.