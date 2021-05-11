Mother of Troy hit and run victim speaks out

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The family of a 40-year-old Troy man are still left without answers as they get ready to lay their son to rest. Eric Jones was a killed in a hit and run crash at the end of April.

“Instead of having a Mother’s Day celebration, I was planning my sons funeral yesterday,” said Michelle Jones, mother of Eric.

Michelle Jones has had a heavy heart since police told her that her son Eric was killed in a hit and run crash in Troy.

“This is something that no one should have to go through and for them not to come forward, I mean thats just wrong,” said she.

Troy Police still don’t have any answers as they look for the vehicle and driver who hit and killed Jones at the intersection of 112th Street and Second Avenue.

While police have some leads, they are hoping for more surveillance video from the neighborhood.

“Just turn yourself in so that the person doesn’t do it to somebody else. Nobody else should have to through what we are” said Michelle.

She says her son was the type of person who would give the shirt off his back to anyone.

“It didn’t matter the situation he would help anybody out,” said she.

“He was a kid that cared about other people and you could see that when we handled calls,” said Dennis Smith, Captain of Petersburg Rescue Squad.

Eric was one of the volunteer drivers for the Petersburg Rescue Squad. Captain Smith says he will never forget Eric’s work ethic.

“He was proud to be a member and he was proud of that ambulance. He would come down every week to wash that ambulance, wax it, and polish it up. While Ricky was here we had the cleanest ambulance in the valley,” said Smith.

As the Jones family continues to look for answers, they are planning Eric’s funeral on May 14 in Petersburg.

“Anybody that knew Eric and wants to come out and say goodbye to him; they are more and welcomed too,” said Michelle.