Mother of murdered son pushing for brighter streets

Lea Williams’ son Ty-son was murdered last November in front of Betty Boop’s diner. Now, Williams’ is pushing the city to brighten the streets.

“When you flick the lights on and the cockroaches start flying away, we need to brighten this up so that it doesn’t happen to another family,” Williams said.

It’s a late night hot spot, but customers are worried for their safety at night as well.

Teresa Soto is taking action. She owns the diner and had to add lighting to brighten the street.

“Something has to happen. That’s the problem. Something tragic always has to happen and it’s ridiculous,” Soto said.

There’s a 30 million dollar project to replace street lights across the city with a more efficient LED lights. Mayor Kathy Sheehan said the installation’s happening right now.

“When a light goes out a person becomes more at risk for of being a victim of a crime. We want to make sure were focusing on neighborhoods where we’ve had issue with in the past,” Sheehan said.

It will take 18 months for city-wide completion. For Lea, this is an emergency.