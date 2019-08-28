Mother killed, 2 children shot in Town of Tonawanda home

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman was found dead and two children found shot early Tuesday morning in the town of Tonawanda.

Police won’t confirm it was a domestic incident, but said officers responded to the Ebling Avenue home shortly after 2 a.m. Tuesday. Inside, they found a woman shot to death, and her two adolescent children wounded by gunshots.

At last check, the children were in stable condition. The shooting itself appears to have been targeted, said police, who said one of the children was involved in calling 911.

Police said all three people wounded resided at the home. Neighbors tell News 4 a woman and her two daughters moved into the home this past winter.

No identities were initially released, including those of any suspects.

No arrests have been made.