Mother, child die in 6-story fall at San Diego Padres game

SAN DIEGO (KSWB) – On Saturday, the San Diego Police Department responded to a report that a 40-year-old woman and a 2-year-old child fell from the third level of the stadium onto the sidewalk below.

Police said both mother and child were killed after falling an estimated six stories from the concourse dining area of Petco Park in downtown San Diego.

The fall happened around 3:50 p.m., Police said just before the Padres-Braves game started at 4:15 p.m.

Medical personnel arrived on the scene and performed CPR for about 20 minutes, Police said, but both victims were pronounced deceased.

Police are investigating the accident, described the deaths as “suspicious” shutting down the area as part of their investigation.

“It’s a tragic event,” Police Lieutenant Andra Brown said. “We feel horrible for the families and our hearts obviously go out to the family members, but also the people here that potentially could be traumatized.”

Police said the child’s father was at the stadium at the time of the falls.

They are asking any fans who may have witnessed the fall to come forward. Anyone with information about the deaths was asked to call homicide detectives at 619-531-2293.