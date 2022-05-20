SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Getting your college diploma can be one of the greatest accomplishments life can afford, but to do it alongside a family member makes it priceless. On Friday, students from SUNY Schenectady were able to walk across the stage to receive their diplomas, including a local mom and son.

Over 400 SUNY Schenectady students graduated as the class of 2022, ranging from clerical studies to music production. But for one Schenectady family, this commencement meant everything and more. Jason Gibson and his mom, Devetta Simmons wore their cap and gown to walk across the stage and together.

“I never thought in a million years that I would be graduating with my son. Thought it all we supported each other, we’ve been there for each other, and it’s been great,” said Devetta.

Davetta, an Air Force veteran who served in the military for 13 years, says she is proof you’re never too old to learn. She always dreamed of becoming an RN and has been taking courses at SUNY Schenectady while also taking LPN courses through Capital Region BOCES. Davetta wants to care for fellow veterans when she achieves her goal of becoming an RN.

Her son, Jason, already landed a job at SUNY Schenectady after he graduates and is thrilled to make the transition from student to employee.

Davetta and Jason see each other on campus and encourage each other to keep working hard and pursuing their dreams. The two say the journey was not easy, but their encouragement is what kept them going.

Davetta wears a bracelet that Jason gave her earlier this year. Inscribed on the inside are the words “you got this.” “Sometimes you want to give up, sometimes you want to cry but if you persevere– you can make it through,” said Davetta.

Congratulations to the class of 2022!