COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Noah’s Kingdom Humane Society in Albany is seeking assistance in connection to a mother cat and her seven kittens rescued from a sealed plastic tub in Colonie. The family was abandoned and left in the cold but is now safe in foster care.

Law enforcement and animal control are involved in the active case. The humane society is scheduling veterinarian appointments for the cats and will make them available for adoption after they are fixed.

The humane society is asking for donations to help cover vet costs and food. Donations are accepted via Venmo and PayPal. Checks can also be made out to Noah’s Kingdon Humane Society and mailed to P.O. Box 14232, Albany, NY, 12205. Contributions of canned cat food or treats can be dropped off at the shelter inside PetsMart at 161 Washington Avenue Extension.

A pair of SpongeBob SquarePants lounge pants were located inside the plastic bin. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Colonie Animal Control at (518) 783-2711.