Mother and daughter charged with Walmart burglary

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A mother/daughter duo have been arrested in connection with a January 1 burglary at the Wilton Walmart. Jessika Baylis, 32, and Kim Baylis, 55 are alleged to have stolen merchandise from the Walmart after being formally told they were not allowed on the premises.

The pair, who are facing third degree burglary charges, have also been charged with endangering the welfare of a child after allegedly including a minor in the activities that led to their arrest. They were also charged with petit larceny.

The accused were processed and released. They are due to appear in the Wilton Town Court at a later date.