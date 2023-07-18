ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (News10)-Outside the Super 8 Motel in Rotterdam several guests, including some longtime residents, told News10 they were given little notice before being told to vacate the premises. People like Rhonda Flanagan, who arrived yesterday after being placed at the motel by Montgomery County Department of Social Services employees. “When we got here, they [county employees] went inside and they were told that the hotel was closing,” said Flanagan.

Janice Galloway is a traveling nurse who checked in yesterday as well. “I came all the way from Florida on a nursing contract,” said Galloway. “This is where the agency put me yesterday. The hotel gave me no warning.” The motel’s closure also came as a surprise to Rotterdam Senior Building Inspector Jim Keith. Keith told News10’s Anya Tucker that he was unaware of any code issues that would cause the place to be shuttered. He said he drove to the motel after a call from an unidentified concerned party. Keith told Anya the staff inside the motel told him the closure was the owner’s decision. “Upper management told management here, ‘No guests as of Wednesday. Everyone is to be out by Wednesday.’” Anya asked if there was any word as to why. Keith said, no.

Anya tried to speak to the Super 8, however they would not provide any information or answer why the motel was apparently still taking reservations up until last night, only to say that they were online reservations.

A sign on the lobby wall reads that the motel is owned by Metro Tens Hotels and licensed under an agreement with Super 8 Worldwide. Anya called a few numbers that matched the name, but they were not working.

The immediate closure is underscoring a larger issue: a lack of affordable local housing. Alicia Cartland works at an area Taco Bell and says she and her sons have been living at the motel along Carmen Road since October, paying nearly 5-hudred dollars a week in rent. She told Anya that she did not qualify for help with housing because she earns “too much”.

“Where are you going to go now?” asked Anya. “I’ve been checking around at other hotels to see who does the rates the best,” Alicia told her. As for Rhonda, she says it was a divorce and related setbacks that sent her into a financial tailspin. “This was just one more in the chain of events.” She told Anya that she wished there was more awareness regarding the need for safe, affordable housing.