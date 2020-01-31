Most searched snacks ahead of the Super Bowl

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Super Bowl LIV is just days away but before then many people will be flooding local grocery stores in preparation for their Big Game spreads.

According to a study by the company, Bid On Equipment, dips are one of the most popular searches ahead of the Super Bowl.

Analysts gathered data from Google searches across every state and found that seven layer dip is one of the biggest crowd pleasers, being the highest searched food in seven states.

One of the most popular dips for people in Upstate New York, Buffalo Chicken dip, came in a close second.

Meanwhile, researchers say cocktail wieners take the top spot for the most searched food ahead of the big game, appearing as the number one searched item in 11 states.

