Most popular Christmas toys by state

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Nerf guns are the most sought after Christmas toy in the U.S. according to reviews.org.

They are the most popular toy in 11 states including Arkansas, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Montana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

The second most popular Christmas toy is a Nintendo Switch. It was the winner in California, Nevada, Texas, Utah and Washington DC.

American Girl Dolls and Play-Doh tied for third place and in N.Y. Lego playsets were the most popular Christmas toy.

Most popular Christmas toys per state

