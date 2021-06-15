Most COVID-19 restrictions are lifted, some remain

ALBANY. N.Y. (NEWS 10)—New York State has reached the 70% vaccination threshold, meaning that most COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.

“We are grateful for this day and the fact that restaurants across New York State can get back to business as usual,” said Dominick Purnomo, Restaurant owner & Director of the NYS Restaurant Association.

Restaurants are able to be back at full capacity now that social distancing restrictions have been lifted for commercial settings. The governor also announcing today that health screenings are no longer being mandated, something Albany County will be rolling back for those who are vaccinated.

“If you do not have your shots when you come into our buildings, we will probably still be doing the temperature checks to be on the safe side for a while,” explained Dan McCoy, Albany County Executive.

The Capital Region has the 2nd highest vaccination rate in the state.

“It’s exciting to show the hard work from our health department that the men and women there that have been in this for 15 months, 68 weeks later. To get this news is exciting,” said McCoy. “To say hey, look! We are open, we still have to be vigil, we still have too be careful. If you’re not vaccinated, please still wear a mask and stay 6 feet apart, but to move forward, this is great news.”

While these changes will be impacting businesses such as restaurants and office buildings, when it comes to school districts, the CDC mask requirements will remain in effect. However, school districts are currently waiting for more clarity when it comes to other restrictions lifted today.

“Now that we have this news coming in, were not sure if other state mandates, such as social distancing, are those discontinued for schools…..so we can tell moms, dads, students and staff members that the masks are still required within our schools, right now, we don’t know what else has been lifted for us,” said Ken Slentz, Ballston Spa Superintendent.

In addition to schools, COVID restrictions remain for large indoor venues, public transportation, homeless shelters, correctional facilities, and health care settings.