Most businesses following shutdown order, others could face fines

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany County Sheriff’s Department is prepared to fine those not in compliance with Governor Andrew Cuomo’s stay at home order meant to curb the spread of the COVID-19.

Business and places of worship are asked to comply. County Executive Dan McCoy tweeted his frustration this week and said he’s received multiple reports of businesses serving drinks at their bars.

“If businesses continue to operate as if we are not dealing with a pandemic and put the public at risk in violation of [Governor Cuomo’s] guidelines, they could be hit with a $10,000 fine and could have their liquor license revoked. Let this be a warning,” McCoy wrote.

Violators can also face an A level misdemeanor charge.

“I don’t want to be the guy that’s ruining everyone’s fun, but the bottom line is we want people to stay safe and that’s what we get paid to do.” Apple said.

Executive Director of Downtown Albany BID Georgette Steffens said they switched their business model to make sure small businesses are aware of the governor’s mandate.

“We sent out daily emails to our business owners. We changed our social media channels to focus on this new executive order and new requirements,” Steffens said.

Both Steffens and Apple said overall they find people are complying to the new rules.

“The quicker we stay in place the quicker we can get back into our normal lives and back out into celebrating what makes our community great,” Steffens said.

“We want the public to know that we’re going to work hard for you and we’re here for you. Don’t come there when it’s not necessary,” Apple said.

Apple is asking everyone to social distance and self-isolate during this time as his staff has taken an additional load on of other coronavirus related tasks.