Moss Feeling Strong, Continues Solid Camp

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — One player who really stood out at Saturday’s practice was running back Zack Moss. The 2nd year player is having a solid training camp while looking to bounce back from an ankle surgery that ended his 2020 season.

“The last month and a half we just ramped it up,” Moss said about his rehab. “This is the strongest I felt in my lower body from my quads to my calves to my ankles.”

The 2nd year running back has looked strong physically throughout camp and hopes to be a more well-rounded back in 2021. There’s one area, in particular, he’s working on this preseason.

“Explosion through the hole,” Moss said following Saturday’s practice. “Getting through that hole that first 5 yards that’s kind of where the big plays are and just getting downhill.”

The starting running back job is very much up for grabs and will likely come down to Moss and Devin Singletary.

“If he’s the starting running back and we win the Super Bowl, that’s fine. If I’m the starting running back and we win the Super Bowl, that’s fine,” Moss said about the running back competition. “We know what the end goal is and we just wanna help the team get better.”

I’m sure Bills fans would agree with that.

The Bills have Sunday off and resume training camp on Monday.