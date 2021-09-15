Mosquito’s rampage through Central New York

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) – If you’ve been outside lately you may have noticed that mosquitoes have been out with a vengeance. I spoke with Cornell Cooperative Extension to find out what people can do to avoid those pesky bites.

Bug sprays that have DEET are the most effective but DEET can be bad for fabric and fish, so natural sprays like lemon eucalyptus oil may be preferred. Skeeter Beaters and mosquito traps can also be helpful. But why have the mosquitoes been so bad lately? At the beginning of summer, you may have noticed that they were few and far between, but as we got closer to August no one was safe.

“Humidity rain, flooding all brings on mosquitos and if you do the numbers this year we just have such a huge number of mosquitos,” Linda Wimmer, CCE Administrative Assistant explained.

Central New York has seen a lot of rain this summer, which explains why we’ve seen mosquitos out at all times during the day, Wimmer says the best way to avoid getting bit is to wear bright colors, tuck your pant legs into your socks, and corduroy and jean materials are the best at warding off mosquitos.

“Got a good stiff breeze, great time to go out and do your gardening,” Wimmer said. “Because it’s really hard for mosquitos to get you in those stiff breezes, but basically we’re going to have to just weather this through.”

It takes three days of freezing weather for mosquito adults to die off but some larva and eggs will survive through the winter months, so Wimmer tells me that it’s important to be proactive, early next spring make sure to put your mosquito traps and skeeter beaters around your yard.