Morning Update: Wednesday July 24

CAIRO (AP) — Libya's coast guard says it has intercepted around four dozen Europe-bound migrants off the Mediterranean coast and taken them to a detention center that was bombed earlier this month.

Spokesman Ayoub Gassim says a rubber boat carrying 38 migrants, mostly Egyptians, was stopped Tuesday off the coast some 65 kilometers (40 miles) east of the capital, Tripoli. He says the migrants were transferred to the Tajoura detention center.