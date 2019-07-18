Morning Update: Thursday July 18

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A strong earthquake has hit near the Greek capital of Athens, causing residents to run into the streets in fear.

The Athens Institute of Geodynamics gave the earthquake a preliminary magnitude of 5.1 but the U.S. Geological Survey gave it a preliminary magnitude of 5.3. The Athens Institute says the quake struck at 2:13 p.m. local time (1113 GMT) about 26 kilometers (13.7 miles) north of Athens.