Morning Update: November 26

Tuesday November 26
- Two lawmakers are weighing in on a feud at the Dunn Landfill in Rensselaer. Senator Neil Breslin and Assemblyman John McDonald sent a letter to Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos asking for the DEC to open a public comment period to discuss health and safety concerns at that landfill. The DEC has already imposed fines and increased safety measures due to air quality. The goal is to gain additional public input to identify other issues to consider.
- A local lawmaker is proposing a bill to charge holiday porch pirates with a felony in all cases. The U.S. Postal Service estimates some 800 million packages will be delivered between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day. While theft of U.S. mail is already a federal felony, state senator Daphne Jordan is now introducing new legislation that would make it a felony to steal a package from someone’s porch, driveway, doorway or any other area adjacent to their home.
- Governor Charlie Baker signed a new distracted driving law in Massachusetts that would ban drivers from using phones while driving. If you are caught there is a $100 fine for first offenses, a $250 for second offenses and $500 for subsequent offenses.
- The Transportation Security Administration is expecting a record breaking 26.8 million passengers to go through airport security over a 10-day stretch. The biggest travel rush leading up to Thanksgiving will be Wednesday. Make sure to keep an eye on the weather as winter weather advisories will be in effect for 20 states.