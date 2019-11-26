Morning Update: November 26

(NEWS10)-- All aboard for some holiday fun! The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will be making stops in three different Capital Region communities.

Two trains are making their holiday journeys right now. One train is delighting audiences in Canada while the other is celebrating the holiday season here in the U.S. The U.S. train will be making it's way to Menands, Mechanicville, and Saratoga Springs on Tuesday, November 26. This will be the first time that the train is making its way to Menands.