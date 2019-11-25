Morning Update: November 25

(NEWS10) — As you get ready to head out and enjoy your day, here are some of the top stories NEWS10 is following for you Monday morning.
Monday November 25
- Local lawmakers are announcing new bi-partisan criminal justice reform legislation Monday. They are hoping to strike a balance on providing bail reform while also ensuring public safety. Senator Jim Tedisco and Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara say the current version of the law set to take effect on the first of the year provides little judicial discretion. Bail reform has come under widespread bi partisan criticism for fear it could lead to a revolving door for criminals. Many district attorneys, police chiefs, sheriffs and mayors have asked the state to press pause and amend the law.
- The boil water advisory in the Village of Whitehall was lifted Sunday morning. The order was first put in place after they discovered that a leak in the system allowed air inside the pipes, causing pressure issues throughout the village. The mayor says he has applied for federal funding to help repair the more than one-hundred-year-old infrastructure, but has been denied. In the meantime, village officials are working on other grants and programs.
- Preparations are underway for 50th anniversary of Equinox’s thanksgiving dinners. This year the organization plans to help feed more families than ever. On Thursday, Equinox plans to provide 11,000 meals to people in need this Thanksgiving holiday.