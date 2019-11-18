Morning Update: November 18

(NEWS10) — As you get ready to head out and enjoy your day, here are some of the top stories NEWS10 is following for you this Monday morning.
- State police are searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run that happened sometime between late Saturday night and early Sunday morning. Early investigation by police determined that after hitting the woman, the involved vehicle left the scene. State Police say they are looking for a red pickup truck with damage to its passenger side headlight.
- Local non-profits and state partners are working together to host a town hall today about new rights for sex abuse survivors in the state. The Zero Abuse project will be in Saratoga Springs to discuss changes to the statute of limitations requirements for child sexual abuse in New York under the new child victims act. The free event gets underway Monday at 5:30 p.m. at Empire State College.
- The Hoosick Falls Community participation work group will hold its monthly meeting to discuss PFOA in Hoosick Falls Monday at 6 p.m. at Hoosick Falls High School.
- As this next round of winter weather hits, Governor Cuomo is urging drivers to prepare for slippery conditions. State agencies are keeping a close eye on the roads. The Governor’s office is reminding drivers to keep their gas tank full and use caution on bridges as ice can form quicker than on roads.