Morning Update: November 13

Wednesday November 13
- Albany County lawmakers failed to pass Local Law E, which would have banned the sale of all flavored tobacco products in the county. There’s been a back-and-forth for more than a year on the now-failed piece of legislation. Supporters said they would continue to pursue a ban on the state level.
- The Albany County legislature opted-in to New York State’s new five cent paper bag fee. The Albany County Reusable Shopping Bag Incentive Act institutes a fee on paper bags to help encourage people to reuse bags when shopping at Albany County stores. Legislators voted to adopt the law in a 22 to 14 vote. The state’s new plastic bag ban goes into effect March 2020.
- We’ll be learning more about the annual Schenectady Holiday Parade as the local tradition is celebrating its 51st year. At 9 a.m. Wednesday, mayor Mary McCarthy will join other community leaders to announce this year’s theme, sponsors and the Grand Marshall for this years parade. Attendance for this years parade which takes place November 23rd at 5 p.m, is expected to top 15,000 people.
- New York State is now accepting Home Energy Assistance Program applications. The applications help low-income families and individuals pay the cost of heating bills. If eligible, applicants may receive one regular heap benefit per program, per year. To find out if you qualify click here.