Morning Update: November 13

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- Firefighters were called to the 200-block of Elm Street in Schenectady around 5:30am Wednesday morning.

Crews tell NEWS10 there were two people on the top floor and two on the bottom floor when the fire started. Those on the bottom floor were able to get out uninjured, however the two people on the top floor were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries and smoke inhalation.