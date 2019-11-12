Morning Update: November 12

(NEWS10) — As you get ready to head out and enjoy your day, here are some of the top stories NEWS10 is following for you this Tuesday morning.
- Local Law E, which would ban the sale of flavored tobacco products in Albany County, is set to go up for a vote. Albany County legislators will hear from the public during a forum beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. The New York Association of Convenience Stores spoke out on the matter, saying the law would do financial harm to their businesses. Health experts say getting rid of flavored smoking and vaping products in stores will be beneficial to everyone.
- Senator Jim Tedisco and Assemblywoman Mary Beth Walsh will join Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo, calling for a pause on the new bail and discovery reform law. The lawmakers want to hold off until statewide hearings can be held in all 10 regions of the state.
- One person is dead after a car crashed into a home on North Greenfield Road in Porter Corners Monday night. NEWS10 is expecting a release later Tuesday with more details.
- Price Chopper and Market 32 are donating more than six tons of turkey Tuesday to help Equinox get ready for their Thanksgiving community dinner. The truckload of turkey is expected to be delivered to the Empire State Plaza.