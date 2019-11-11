Morning Update: November 11

(NEWS10) — As you get ready to head out and enjoy your day, here are some of the top stories NEWS10 is following for you this Monday morning.
Monday November 11: Veterans Day
- A 70-year-old woman is at the Westchester Burn Unit after her clothes caught on fire at around 10 p.m Sunday night, according to the Cohoes fire department. A medical helicopter landed at Cohoes High School to transport her to the burn unit. The cause is under investigation and her condition is unknown at the time. NEWS10 will continue to follow up on this story.
- The Albany Veterans Day Parade kicks off at 11 a.m. today. There will be various parking restrictions and road closures taking place until 2 p.m. today. For a full list, visit this link.
- New York State Association of Convenience Stores members will be holding a press conference at the Mobil gas station on Central Ave at 3 p.m. regarding a proposed ban on flavored tobacco products. They argue the proposed ban will forfeit millions of dollars in sales tax revenue as smokers will head to neighboring counties to purchase the products.
- And the USS Slater will be open for tours today. It’s the only destroyer escort still afloat in America. It’s typically closed on Mondays and Tuesdays but an exception was made in honor of Veterans Day. An observance will be held at 9 a.m. Monday.