Morning update: Nov 6 2019

(NEWS10) — As you get ready to head out and enjoy your day, here are some of the top stories NEWS10 is following for you this Wednesday morning.
Wednesday November 6th:
- The race for Colonie supervisor is too close to call with just under 100 votes separating the two candidates. Democratic incumbent Paula Mahan is seeking her seventh year in office. Her republican opponent is George Scaringe. NEWS10 ABC is your Local Election Headquarters; Tuesday night’s election coverage is live on the website.
- The East Greenbush School District is considering changing the start times for one of its high schools and they are asking for input from parents. The first of three forums was held Tuesday night to discuss later start times for Columbia High School, this would push up start times for elementary students. A summary of options will be presented to the board of education in December before a decision is made. The next meeting is Thursday night.
- November’s chill is bringing some good news in the fight against Eastern Equine Encephalitis. Most of Western Massachusetts dipped below freezing which means the risk decreased substantially for a mosquito-borne illness. Eastern Massachusetts residents however still need to take steps to protect themselves since most of the area has not reached cold enough temperatures.
- Two communities are opening their Emergency Code Blue Shelters today. In Saratoga county, those in need can go to the Fire Training Building on County Farm Road in Ballston Spa. In Albany county, the Capital City Rescue Mission on South Pearl Street and the Council of Churches on State Street are available for those who need to get out of the cold. The Code Blue Alert will be active until next Tuesday, November 12.