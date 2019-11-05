Morning Update: Nov 5 2019

(NEWS10) — As you get ready to head out and enjoy your day, here are some of the top stories NEWS10 is following for you this Tuesday morning.
- The two men accused of killing a Gloversville woman are due in court today. The body of 22-year-old Allyzibeth Lamont was found last week in Malta. After the discovery of her body, police arrested James Duffy and Georgios Kakavelos, the owner and manager of the sandwich shop Lamont worked in. The two were charged with murder in the second degree and concealment of a human corpse. The hearing is scheduled at 2 p.m.
- Today is Election Day. Voters all over New York are heading to the polls to cast ballots in the 2019 general election. Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. NEWS10 is your local election headquarters and we will be following these races and tracking the results throughout the night.
- Financial experts are suggesting that there will be no choice but to raise tolls, possibly as early as 2021. There is a temporary stop for toll hikes on the thruway and the new Governor Mario M Cuomo bridge in the Hudson Valley. The authority hopes to refinance to save money, but the thruway could need another $53 million to cover its costs.
- A black cat could be the blame for the Giants loss against the Cowboys Monday night. When the fast moving feline scooted across the field, the Giants had the lead. The cat caused a two minute delay at the Met Life Stadium. After the delay, the lead shifted leaving the G-Men with a loss. No word on where the cat came from.