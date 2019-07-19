Skip to content
NEWS10 ABC
Albany
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local
National
International
NY Capitol News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Special Reports
Traffic
The Wakeup Rundown Podcast
Wake Up With 10
Stocks
Entertainment
Technology
Science
Weird
Top Stories
The Latest: Iran claims video proves drone wasn’t shot down
Top Stories
Ways to handle the heat this weekend
Heat exhaustion vs. heat stroke: Here’s how to know the difference
Warrior Walk-Off: Niskayuna Girls Softball League First-Ever Tournament
AP sources: Trump officials weigh delay of abortion curbs
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Map Center
Local Maps
Regional Maps
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Boating Forecast
Mobile Storm Tracker
Video Center
Watch Live News
TV Schedule
Sports
Local Sports
Closings and Delays
Community
Pet Connection
Pet Connection Tips
10 in Toga
Off the Beaten Path
Contests
50 Over 50
About Us
Contact Us
Mobile Apps and Site
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
FOX 23
Search
Search
Search
Morning Update: Friday July 19
News
by:
Nicol Lally
Posted:
Jul 19, 2019 / 04:19 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 19, 2019 / 04:19 AM EDT
Download our news app