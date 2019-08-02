Morning Update: Friday August 2

PARIS (AP) — French farmers angry over a free trade deal with Canada have dumped manure, sprayed graffiti or otherwise vandalized offices of lawmakers from President Emmanuel Macron's centrist party.

The protests have targeted 15 legislators over the past week, from Burgundy to the southwest to the Paris area. The latest around the southern city of Toulouse overnight, when the FDSEA farmer's union dumped 20 tons of manure in front of Republic on the Move party offices.