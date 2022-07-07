SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It seems like the whole Capital Region is excited for the country music star Morgan Wallen’s sold-out concert at the Saratoga Preforming Arts Center. Some fans are spending their whole paychecks for tickets.

“I think it’s one of those things that when a star becomes big enough — people will pay the price to go see that star if they really wanna see him,” said Matty Jeff, Brand Manager/Radio host at WNGA.

“When the show went on sale, it was a normal price range. Any country you would typically see at SPAC, usually country artists try to keep their tickets affordable, but once they get out there and tickets sell out people can do what they wish with them,” said Matty. 107.7 WGNA had over 40,000 entries trying to win free tickets.

Jessica Alaxanian and her family love concerts and country music. Jess has seen a number of performances at SPAC. After months of desperately searching, she calls herself very lucky to be able to go to Wallen’s concert and not spend hundreds of dollars on lawn seat tickets. But, before that miracle, she, and many of her friends have encountered dozens of scammers, flooding their inboxes on Facebook trying to sell Morgan Wallen tickets for a ridiculous amount of money. “I am very skeptical about purchasing over the internet.”

A spokesperson from the event promoter, Live Nation, tells News10 Morgan Wallen’s sold-out show has been a highly anticipated event for SPAC this summer. Anyone looking to attend a show at SPAC, purchase tickets from the venue directly, or from LiveNation.com to avoid marked up prices or possibly purchasing a ticket from a scammer or bot.