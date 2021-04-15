Moreau woman accused of arson

Michelle Iorio, 32, is accused of intentionally setting fire to her home. She has been charged with arson. (Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office)

MOREAU, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday they have arrested Michelle Iorio, 32, of Moreau. Iorio is accused of intentionally setting a fire.

Deputies say Iorio set fire to her home after getting into a dispute with other people living in the house earlier in the day.

The Sheriff’s Office said Iorio was alone in the house when she started the fire and no one was injured.

She has been arraigned on one count of arson and is being held in lieu of bail until her next court appearance.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by South Glens Falls Fire Department and Saratoga County Fire Cause and Origin Team.